Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $441.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.97.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Daljit Singh Aurora sold 114,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $307,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow purchased 1,915,700 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,977.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,427.27. This trade represents a 46.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

