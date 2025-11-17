NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTST. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.40 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,827,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.01%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. This represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

