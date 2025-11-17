Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock worth $17,113,398. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.