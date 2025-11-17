National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.40.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the second quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in National Grid Transco by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. National Grid Transco has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

National Grid Transco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 274.0%.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

