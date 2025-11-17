Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.08 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

View Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.