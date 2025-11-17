My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $650.68 thousand and approximately $12.89 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

