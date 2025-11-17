MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Trading 11.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.72 and last traded at C$37.70. Approximately 249,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 67,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 13.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The firm has a market cap of C$874.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.35.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$296.99 million for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International.

Featured Stories

