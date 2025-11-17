MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTUAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTUAY opened at $208.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.18. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.32.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Equities analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

