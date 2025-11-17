MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $92,000 Position in AT&T Inc. $T

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE:T opened at $25.58 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

