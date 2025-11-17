MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.67.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

