MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $237.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

