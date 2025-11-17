MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41.

National Grid Transco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 274.0%.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

