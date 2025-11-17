MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 58,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

View Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.