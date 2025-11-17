MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 314,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,809,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,259,000 after acquiring an additional 187,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.01 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

