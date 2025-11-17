MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 186 L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $289.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average is $267.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.