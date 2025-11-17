MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 178 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 908,116 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of MA opened at $545.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $489.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.09.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
