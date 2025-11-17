MTM Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Amundi lifted its position in Watsco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $342.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.49. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.66 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

