MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

