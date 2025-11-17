MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $564.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.24. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

