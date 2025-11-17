MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.MP Materials’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MP Materials by 500.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 106.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

