MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MP Materials by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in MP Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MP Materials by 181.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 0.6%

MP opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.