Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 30.0%

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

