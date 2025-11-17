Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 665,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 929.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 258,902 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,511,000. Amundi lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 762.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 116,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 102,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $67.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

