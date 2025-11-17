Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $813,000 Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 332,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

