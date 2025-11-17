Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $728,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

