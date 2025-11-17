Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 5,399 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1%

UHS stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.