Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up approximately 2.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at $15,994,508.27. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 214.93%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

