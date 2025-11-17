Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,308 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $94.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

