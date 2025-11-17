Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Cencora comprises approximately 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Cencora by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $361.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.23. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $369.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

