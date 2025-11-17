Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.21. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last three months. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

