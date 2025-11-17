Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 61,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

