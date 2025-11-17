Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 148,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,431,641 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $379.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.80 and its 200-day moving average is $435.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.74 and a 12-month high of $503.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

