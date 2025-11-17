Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF $DWX

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 228,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 74,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $43.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

