Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

