Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after buying an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $41,905,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $41,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 388,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $127.39 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

