Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,816 M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $186.98 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

About M&T Bank



M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

