Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,532 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.99 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

