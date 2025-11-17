Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $232.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

