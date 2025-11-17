Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $436.53 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.51 and a 200 day moving average of $408.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.