Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $286.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average is $283.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

