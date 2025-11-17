Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 30,963 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

