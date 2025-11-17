Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,705 Shares of World Equity ETF $DFAW

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of World Equity ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in World Equity ETF by 44,133.3% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in World Equity ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 326,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 113,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in World Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

DFAW opened at $72.32 on Monday. World Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

