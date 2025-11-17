Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

