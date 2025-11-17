Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Ball accounts for 0.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 0.7%

Ball stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

