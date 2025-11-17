Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,060 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 748.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $24.27 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

