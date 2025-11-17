Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,127 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.52% of Morningstar worth $200,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 23.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $211.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.89 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Insider Activity

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.30, for a total transaction of $1,474,374.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,639,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,074,876.80. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 67,004 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,197 in the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

