monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.22 and last traded at $150.3540, with a volume of 892778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,519,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in monday.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,442,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in monday.com by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubicon Global Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of monday.com by 155.3% in the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 877,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

