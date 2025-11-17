Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stock Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 176,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $136.48 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

