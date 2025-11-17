Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Joby Aviation worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOBY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Joby Aviation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 253,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $4,131,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,273,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,849,808.98. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,439 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $259,066.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 103,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,796.68. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657,424 shares of company stock valued at $25,068,869 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 2.7%

JOBY stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

