Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,867 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $86.47 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $216.01. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.